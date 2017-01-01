In 2011, the touring exhibition 100 Vintage Prints introduced the collection of Charles Jing’s 20th Century Works of Western Photographers to China and the US. Since thenJing’s collection has grown exponentially from 300 items to 2000 items, including many works of Contemporary Chinese Photography, making him the leading collector of photography in China. Melissa DeWitt: How did you become interested in photography? Charles Jing: When I was young I was a Chinese Army photographer. I went to war in Vietnam. After military service I worked at Shanghai Pictorial Magazine as an executive photo editor, then in 1989 I came to the US for a masters degree in photography. I graduated in 1992 from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). The same school as Jeff Koons. After graduation, life was difficult [...]
I find these rooms very calm. And that suits me. That’s what I like most about the job - it’s calm. I don’t deal with the public directly, I deal with the people who do. And I prefer that. The public can be unpredictable. My job is very important, nonetheless. I guess you could call it logistics. But it’s sales really. I sell coffins – well not just coffins of course, but all the equipment and paraphernalia of the funeral director: coffin linings, urns, body bags, tubes for scattering ashes. And we can get supplies in for a Muslim or Hindi burial – anything you want really. As long as it’s legal.Recently those basket-woven coffins have been very popular for green funerals. The company has bought up some woodland [...]
Having dedicated his career to photographing the places and characters of South Africa’s outlands, Roger Ballen has become a world-renowned name in capturing what can only be described as an indefinable truth. Now in his 60s, the American-born artist is finally enjoying the fruits of his labour, while still maintaining his unique place as photography’s master of shadows. He recently spoke with Barry W. Hughes about his life’s work, the origins of his distinctive style, influences and key moments such as his hugely successful collaboration with Die Antwoord. On his long journey bringing the workings of the mind to the eyes of an ever-growing audience, Ballen exerts in equal measure a sense of freedom and integrity. But most of all, the man who goes to places most would [...]