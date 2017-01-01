Portfolios

Torbjorn Rodlund: Confabulations

  • Charles Jing
     

    In 2011, the touring exhibition 100 Vintage Prints introduced the collection of Charles Jing’s 20th Century Works of Western Photographers to China and the US. Since thenJing’s collection has grown exponentially from 300 items to 2000 items, including many works of Contemporary Chinese Photography, making him the leading collector of photography in China. Melissa DeWitt: How did you become interested in photography? Charles Jing: When I was young I was a Chinese Army photographer. I went to war in Vietnam. After military service I worked at Shanghai Pictorial Magazine as an executive photo editor, then in 1989 I came to the US for a masters degree in photography. I graduated in 1992 from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). The same school as Jeff Koons. After graduation, life was difficult [...]

  • Lauren Rooney & Adam Ganz: Rest
     

    I find these rooms very calm. And that suits me.  That’s what I like most about the job - it’s calm. I don’t deal with the public directly, I deal with the people who do. And I prefer that. The public can be unpredictable. My job is very important, nonetheless. I guess you could call it logistics. But it’s sales really. I sell coffins – well not just coffins of course, but all the equipment and paraphernalia of the funeral director: coffin linings, urns, body bags, tubes for scattering ashes. And we can get supplies in for a Muslim or Hindi burial – anything you want really. As long as it’s legal.Recently those basket-woven coffins have been very popular for green funerals. The company has bought up some woodland [...]

  • Roger Ballen: In Retrospect
     

    Having dedicated his career to photographing the places and characters of South Africa’s outlands, Roger Ballen has become a world-renowned name in capturing what can only be described as an indefinable truth. Now in his 60s, the American-born artist is finally enjoying the fruits of his labour, while still maintaining his unique place as photography’s master of shadows. He recently spoke with Barry W. Hughes about his life’s work, the origins of his distinctive style, influences and key moments such as his hugely successful collaboration with Die Antwoord. On his long journey bringing the workings of the mind to the eyes of an ever-growing audience, Ballen exerts in equal measure a sense of freedom and integrity. But most of all, the man who goes to places most would [...]

  • Laurent Kronental Souvenir d'un Futur
     
    Joe Faulkner recently spoke to photographer Laurent Kronental about his images of the powerful and ghostly landscapes of the Grands Ensembles in Paris. JF: How did you become interested in photography?LK: My passion for the image goes back to my childhood, but I only started photography at the age of 22, while traveling for six months in China. I was then living in Beijing and was using a small compact digital camera to capture my Asian experience. Fascinated by large cities, I was very excited to be part of one of them and be able to visit the country that had intrigued me for so long. From mega-cities to rural areas, everything in this country is overwhelming. Hong Kong was determinant. I was literally absorbed by its atmosphere: the palpable tension [...]
  • Jill Furmanovsky and Rockarchive
     
    Photofusion and Rockarchive have collaborated to create this timeline of portraits of David Bowie, Silhouettes and Shadows. From an innocent boy playing in front of a small crowd to the Starman we all know. Joe Faulkner spoke to the founder of Rockarchive, Jill Furmanovsky, who is a prolific rock photographer in her own right.Joe Faulkner: How did you find yourself with the opportunity to photograph these people?Jill Furmanovsky: I presume you mean the rock and roll musicians?! As a student in the early 1970s I worked at The Rainbow Theatre in London taking live shots directly for the theatre. There I photographed concerts by the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd, Van Morrison, The Faces etc and could also photograph some rehearsals, which meant I met a few of the [...]
  • The Image as Question
     
    Ahead of The Image as Question at Michael Hoppen Gallery, the gallerist himself talks us through a selection of images from the exhibition. In the days leading up to the opening on the 28th of September, we’ll hear about one piece and why it made the final show. Cribs, the faculty of journalism of Moscow State University, 1984 - Valery Khristoforov. Courtesy of Michael Hoppen Gallery.This is an unusual evidential photograph of a Russian student who cheated at her exam at the journalism faculty in Moscow. The tightly bunched scrawl across her thighs is clear evidence of her exam practice. The photographer describes how he came to record the student.“It was a preliminary examination of the department of journalism of the Moscow State University. June-July, 1984. This girl was seating under [...]
Issue 197
 