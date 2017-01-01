Having dedicated his career to photographing the places and characters of South Africa’s outlands, Roger Ballen has become a world-renowned name in capturing what can only be described as an indefinable truth. Now in his 60s, the American-born artist is finally enjoying the fruits of his labour, while still maintaining his unique place as photography’s master of shadows. He recently spoke with Barry W. Hughes about his life’s work, the origins of his distinctive style, influences and key moments such as his hugely successful collaboration with Die Antwoord. On his long journey bringing the workings of the mind to the eyes of an ever-growing audience, Ballen exerts in equal measure a sense of freedom and integrity. But most of all, the man who goes to places most would [...]